NCLAT asks Google to pay 10% of Rs 1,337 cr fine by CCI

No interim relief, NCLAT directs Google to deposit 10% of Rs 1,337 crore fine by CCI

It also admitted Google's petition against CCI order and issued a notice to CCI over petition filed by Google

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 04 2023, 11:58 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2023, 12:05 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

The NCLAT on Wednesday declined Google's request for an interim stay on an antitrust ruling that ordered the tech giant to change its approach to its Android platform.

The body directed Google to deposit 10 per cent of the Rs 1,337.76 crore penalty by the Competition Commission of India (CCI). It also admitted Google's petition against CCI order and issued a notice to CCI over petition filed by Google.

The CCI in October fined Alphabet Inc's Google for exploiting its dominant position in markets such as online search and through the Android app store, and asked it to change restrictions imposed on smartphone makers related to pre-installing apps.

More to follow...

 

Google
CCI
NCLAT
Business News

