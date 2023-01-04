No interim relief, NCLAT directs Google to deposit 10% of Rs 1,337 crore fine by CCI

The NCLAT on Wednesday declined Google's request for an interim stay on an antitrust ruling that ordered the tech giant to change its approach to its Android platform.

The body directed Google to deposit 10 per cent of the Rs 1,337.76 crore penalty by the Competition Commission of India (CCI). It also admitted Google's petition against CCI order and issued a notice to CCI over petition filed by Google.

The CCI in October fined Alphabet Inc's Google for exploiting its dominant position in markets such as online search and through the Android app store, and asked it to change restrictions imposed on smartphone makers related to pre-installing apps.

More to follow...