No need to regulate OTT players, says TRAI

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), on Monday, said that there is no need to bring any regulatory frameworks for over-the-top (OTT) players such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Viber and Google.

“It is not an opportune moment to recommend a comprehensive regulatory framework for various aspects of services referred to as OTT services, beyond the extant laws and regulations prescribed presently,” said Telecom Regulatory Authority of India in its views on the issue of the regulatory framework for OTT (Over-The-Top) communication services.

The TRAI has further said that no regulatory interventions are needed for privacy and security related issues of OTT services for now.

"The matter may be looked into afresh when more clarity emerges in international jurisdictions, particularly the study undertaken by the International Telecom Union (ITU)," the regulator said.

"Market forces may be allowed to respond to the situation without prescribing any regulatory intervention. However the developments shall be monitored and intervention, as felt necessary, shall be done at appropriate time," TRAI said.

Telecom companies in India had long been demanding that OTT players be brought under the ambit of the regulatory framework, as they offer similar services without attached licencing obligations, conditions, and levies such as licence fee.

However, OTTs argue that a regulatory regime for them would stifle innovation.

Following telecom companies' demand, the TRAI held a consultation and now came out with its recommendation.