Not shutting down 10-min food delivery service, rebranding it: Zomato

The company spokesperson clarified that it was working on a new menu for the service

  Jan 24 2023
Zomato is rebranding Instant, its ten-minute food delivery service, and not shutting it down, a company spokesperson said.

The statement has come amid reports claiming that the company was planning to close 'Instant', launched less than a year ago, owing to tough market conditions.

However, the spokesperson clarified that it was working on a new menu for the service. 

"Instant is not shutting down. We are working on a new menu with our partners and rebranding the business. All finishing stations remain intact, and no people are impacted by this decision," the spokesperson said. 

The food aggregator had launched Instant in March 2022.

