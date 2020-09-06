Now, a 'one product one district' path to growth

Annapurna Singh
Annapurna Singh, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 06 2020, 00:35 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2020, 02:22 ist
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal addresses a press conference during the release of the assessment report of State Business Reform Action Plan 2019, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

The Centre is mulling a “one product one district” scheme to boost manufacturing hit by Covid-19 and it has begun initial preparations with the states.

The scheme to be launched soon, will identify districts with their own signature industry. The Country’s 700 districts will focus their energies on the outreach of their own product of excellence. Targets will be fixed and districts will be asked to show results. In due course, even a ranking of districts could be done on the lines of the states.

According to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, a robust manufacturing sector will help India become a $10 trillion economy by 2030.

“We have identified 24 products in partnership with industry, we are confident of adding at least Rs 20 lakh crore manufacturing output in the next five years, it will create jobs, expand economic activity and will lead the way towards India’s rightful place in the global economy,” he added.

Goyal was speaking at the release of ranking of states and Union Territories in terms of ease of doing business.

Each district will fix for itself the target of its contribution each year to the manufacturing sector, which needs a big push because it has stagnated over the years, a senior official privy to the details of the programme, said. 

He said that giving a boost to manufacturing is critical at this time.

