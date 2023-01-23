Now, Maruti recalls 11,177 units of Grand Vitara

India’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki on Monday recalled 11,177 units of its sports utility vehicle (SUV) Grand Vitara to fix a possible defect in the rear seat belt mounting brackets. This comes just five days after it recalled 17,362 cars to inspect and replace faulty airbag controllers.

The faulty part, in a rare case, “may loosen in the long run and impact its functionality” in the affected cars manufactured between August 8, 2022, and November 15, 2022, the company said on Monday in a regulatory filing.

Vehicle owners will be receiving communication from the company-authorised dealer workshops for inspection and replacement of the affected parts, free of cost, it said.

This is Maruti’s fourth recall in the last three months for different reasons.

Last week, it had recalled 17,362 cars ranging across models - Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno and Grand Vitara - manufactured between December 8, 2022, and January 12, 2023, citing faulty airbag controllers. It had said in its regulatory filing the continued usage of the affected car models could compromise passenger safety.

In December 2022, the company announced a recall of 9,125 cars manufactured between November 2-28, 2022, due to a possible defect in one of the child parts of the shoulder height adjuster assembly of front row seat belts. The affected models were Ciaz, Brezza, Ertiga, XL6 and Grand Vitara.

Before that, Maruti had in October 2022 recalled 9,925 cars comprising Wagon R, Celerio and Ignis manufactured between August 3, 2022, and September 1, 2022, due to a “possible defect in rear brake assembly pin”, which could impact the brake performance in the long run, it had said in October’s regulatory filing.

The company will report its financial results for the quarter ending December 2022 on Tuesday.

On Monday, its shares closed at Rs 8,423.15 a piece at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), down 0.24% from its previous closing.