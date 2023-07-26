Now, video-gaming firms write to PMO to dispel confusion

Amidst the ongoing outcry against the 28 per cent goods and services tax (GST) imposed on all online games, on Wednesday, as many as 45 video game companies in India, wrote to the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, seeking a public clarification distinguishing between the real-money gaming industry and video games, to dispel “widespread confusion”, clubbing the two together and assuming that the high tax slab was applicable to the latter, when it is not.

The 28 per cent levy is on real money gaming industry, which consists of fantasy sports, poker and rummy among others where users can deposit money and compete with other users, a move that the industry widely criticised.

The generic term “online gaming”, used by the government as well as the real money gaming industry has triggered the confusion. Video gaming companies including Outlier Games, SuperGaming, Firebolt Entertainment, Nodding Heads Games, Hitwicket, 99Games and GameEon Studios among others have now requested an audience with the government to discuss the issue and arrive at a distinction.

“While this assertion is objectively false, due to the usage of an overly broad term like 'Online Games' different industries are unjustly clubbed together, leading to widespread confusion. This confusion, in turn, fueled controversies and heated debates surrounding the imposition of 28 per cent GST,” the letter accessed by DH read.

“This has resulted in hesitation to invest in Indian video game companies and discouraged potential investments, co-productions, and strategic partnerships,” it further added. It may be recalled that earlier this week, investors in online gaming also wrote a letter to the Prime Minister’s office, lobbying against the 28 per cent levy.

The video game companies are now calling for categorising games that involve wagering real money as 'iGaming', as is standard practice globally. “To sustain and further develop our industry's growth trajectory and economic contributions, we emphasise the critical need for clear differentiation and categorisation of video games as separate entities from real money games and fantasy sports (iGaming) as it is done across the world,” the letter said.

“With every new law, comes some amount of misinterpretation,” said Tarun Hinduja, founder and director of Firebolt Entertainment, adding that clear distinction will boost the growing gaming industry.

“Let me break the bubble - the Indian game industry is more than Real Money Games, and believe it or not, they are here to stay. No matter what they try to tell you on social media, your beloved games will not be taxed 28 per cent; that privilege is reserved for Real Money Games,” said Chirag Chopra, founder and CEO, Lucid Labs. “So, as long as you are not chasing the fake paradise, you can continue enjoying your Clash of Clans, Valorant, and PUBG,” he added.