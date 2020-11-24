NSE expels Karvy Stock Broking from its membership

NSE declares Karvy Stock Broking as defaulter, expels from membership

The move effective from November 23, was taken as the broker failed to comply with NSE guidelines

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 24 2020, 12:57 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2020, 12:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has declared Karvy Stock Broking as a defaulter for non-compliance with the regulatory provisions of the bourse.

In addition, Karvy Stock Broking has been expelled from the membership of the exchange, the NSE said in a circular.

The move effective from November 23, was taken as the broker failed to comply with NSE guidelines, it added.

Under the guidelines, stockbrokers are required to fulfill their obligations and should not involve in any misconduct, or unprofessional conduct among others.

Earlier, Karvy had unauthorisedly transferred securities of clients into its demat accounts by misusing the PoAs (Power of Attorney) given by its clients.

In November 2019, the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had barred Karvy from taking new brokerage clients after it was found that the brokerage firm had allegedly misused clients' securities to the tune of more than Rs 2,000 crore. The firm misused client collateral for its own trades.

Besides, Karvy was disabled (trading rights withdrawn) by the NSE in December 2019.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

National Stock Exchange
NSE

What's Brewing

Displaced Syria teen recreates lost family home

Displaced Syria teen recreates lost family home

Can a computer devise a Theory of Everything?

Can a computer devise a Theory of Everything?

DH Toon | Kerala govt withdraws 'Gag' ordinance

DH Toon | Kerala govt withdraws 'Gag' ordinance

Antibodies good. Machine-made molecules better?

Antibodies good. Machine-made molecules better?

China's robotic spacecraft to bring rocks from the moon

China's robotic spacecraft to bring rocks from the moon

Donald Trump Wars II: The loser strikes back

Donald Trump Wars II: The loser strikes back

The Lead: Anand Deverakonda's ‘Middle Class Melodies’

The Lead: Anand Deverakonda's ‘Middle Class Melodies’

Netflix gets tangled in India's religious tensions

Netflix gets tangled in India's religious tensions

AstraZeneca promises Covid-19 vaccine at cost price

AstraZeneca promises Covid-19 vaccine at cost price

Janet Yellen and her rise in a male-dominated sphere

Janet Yellen and her rise in a male-dominated sphere

 