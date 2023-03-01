NSE gets regulatory nod to launch WTI crude oil, natural gas futures contracts

National Stock Exchange (NSE) said on Wednesday that the country's market regulator has approved the launch of rupee-denominated NYMEX crude oil and natural gas futures contracts in its commodity derivatives segment.

NSE said earlier this month that it signed a data licensing deal with CME Group Inc to list, trade and settle rupee-denominated U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude and Henry Hub natural gas futures.

The contracts are designed to provide market participants with a more efficient way to manage their price risk, NSE said in a statement. It will set a launch date later.

The move will expand NSE's commodity segment, which already provides trading in gold, copper, silver and Brent crude .

The Multi-Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX), the country's largest commodity derivatives exchange, already has crude and natural gas futures.