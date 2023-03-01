NSE gets nod to launch WTI crude oil trading in rupees

NSE gets regulatory nod to launch WTI crude oil, natural gas futures contracts

The move will expand NSE's commodity segment, which already provides trading in gold, copper, silver and Brent crude

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 01 2023, 18:26 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2023, 18:37 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

National Stock Exchange (NSE) said on Wednesday that the country's market regulator has approved the launch of rupee-denominated NYMEX crude oil and natural gas futures contracts in its commodity derivatives segment.

NSE said earlier this month that it signed a data licensing deal with CME Group Inc to list, trade and settle rupee-denominated U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude and Henry Hub natural gas futures.

The contracts are designed to provide market participants with a more efficient way to manage their price risk, NSE said in a statement. It will set a launch date later.

The move will expand NSE's commodity segment, which already provides trading in gold, copper, silver and Brent crude .

The Multi-Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX), the country's largest commodity derivatives exchange, already has crude and natural gas futures. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
NSE
Crude Oil
WTI

What's Brewing

Starbucks launches olive oil coffee drinks in Italy

Starbucks launches olive oil coffee drinks in Italy

Rahul Gandhi sports new look on UK visit

Rahul Gandhi sports new look on UK visit

Asia's longest cycle race kicks off from Kashmir

Asia's longest cycle race kicks off from Kashmir

Family of late Kobe Bryant awarded $29M in photos case

Family of late Kobe Bryant awarded $29M in photos case

Tinubu is Nigeria's president-elect after disputed poll

Tinubu is Nigeria's president-elect after disputed poll

DH Toon | 'Identify 10 problems that AI can solve': PM

DH Toon | 'Identify 10 problems that AI can solve': PM

Surgeons must push for robots in OTs

Surgeons must push for robots in OTs

Netanyahu is shattering Israeli society

Netanyahu is shattering Israeli society

Priyanka plays a spy in 'Citadel', first look out

Priyanka plays a spy in 'Citadel', first look out

 