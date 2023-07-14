NTT Data exploring IPL sponsorship to up traction in India

NTT Data eyeing IPL sponsorship to up traction in India

The company has a tradition of sponsoring major sporting events in many of the 50-plus markets it is present in.

Shakshi Jain
Shakshi Jain, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 14 2023, 20:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2023, 04:52 ist
Chennai Super Kings players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Credit: PTI File Photo

NTT Data, a part of Tokyo-headquartered IT services provider and consultancy NTT Group, is exploring the option of sponsoring the Indian Premier League as part of its branding exercise as the firm looks to expand activity in India. 

"NTT DATA in India has been approached with IPL proposals,” said a company representative in an email statement to DH adding that the company at this stage is exploring opportunities with the sporting establishment.

Also Read | World's top anime site Crunchyroll is Sony’s new money-maker

The company has a tradition of sponsoring major sporting events in many of the 50-plus markets it is present in, including the famed Tour De France and IndyCar series. 

The company which has been present in India since 1994 and continues to expand, employs over 21 per cent of its total manpower in the country. “You’ll see all of these technologies (that NTT Data is working on currently) being marketed here because India is now a major market for us…It’s happening now,” said Harsh Vinayak, Head, Global Digital Asset Management, Global Innovation Headquarters, NTT DATA Corporation, in a conversation with DH.

