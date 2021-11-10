Nvidia announces new platform for creating AI Avatars

Nvidia announces new platform for creating AI Avatars

Omniverse Avatar aims at creation of AI assistants that are easily customisable for virtually any industry

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 10 2021, 16:16 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2021, 16:16 ist
Omniverse Avatar combines NVIDIA's foundational graphics, simulation and AI technologies to make some of the most complex real-time applications ever created. Credit: Bloomberg Photo

Chip-maker Nvidia on Wednesday announced 'Omniverse Avatar', a technology platform for generating interactive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Avatars.

Omniverse Avatar connects the company's technologies in speech AI, computer vision, natural language understanding, recommendation engines and simulation technologies.

"The dawn of intelligent virtual assistants has arrived. Omniverse Avatar combines NVIDIA's foundational graphics, simulation and AI technologies to make some of the most complex real-time applications ever created. The use cases of collaborative robots and virtual assistants are incredible and far reaching," Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia said in a statement.

Avatars created in the platform are interactive characters with ray-traced 3D graphics that can see, speak, converse on a wide range of subjects, and understand naturally spoken intent.

Omniverse Avatar aims at creation of AI assistants that are easily customisable for virtually any industry. These could help with the billions of daily customer service interactions, restaurant orders, banking transactions, making personal appointments and reservations, and more.

Omniverse Avatar is part of the company's Omniverse, a virtual world simulation and collaboration platform for 3D workflows. It uses elements from speech AI, computer vision, natural language understanding, recommendation engines, facial animation, and graphics.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Nvidia
Artificial Intelligence
AI
Business News

What's Brewing

Famous pink guava loses colour due to weather change

Famous pink guava loses colour due to weather change

Paul Rudd crowned 'Sexiest Man Alive 2021'

Paul Rudd crowned 'Sexiest Man Alive 2021'

Nykaa CEO India's richest self-made female billionaire

Nykaa CEO India's richest self-made female billionaire

President of Nauru wants Big B's 'KBC 13' bow-ties

President of Nauru wants Big B's 'KBC 13' bow-ties

Revisiting 'Avvai Shanmughi' on its 25th anniversary

Revisiting 'Avvai Shanmughi' on its 25th anniversary

Prince Harry says 'Megxit' is a misogynistic term

Prince Harry says 'Megxit' is a misogynistic term

Here's how to identify a fake cop from a real one

Here's how to identify a fake cop from a real one

Talks on for 'Squid Game' season 2, says director Hwang

Talks on for 'Squid Game' season 2, says director Hwang

 