NXP, Amazon partner to connect cars to cloud computing services

NXP, Amazon partner to connect cars to cloud services

Reuters
  • Nov 17 2020, 14:30 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2020, 14:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStockPhoto

Dutch chipmaker NXP Semiconductors on Tuesday said it had entered a strategic relationship with Amazon.com's cloud computing unit to help cars communicate with data centers.

NXP is one of the biggest suppliers of computing chips to automakers and Amazon Web Services is the largest cloud computing service by revenue. The companies said the partnership would involve making a new NXP chip designed to aggregate data from a car's systems and send it over the internet to work better with Amazon's data centers.

“We see the opportunity to help (automakers) make impactful improvements throughout vehicle life cycles with new vehicle data insights and the ability to make continuous improvements using machine learning and over-the-air updates," Henri Ardevol, executive vice president and general manager of automotive processing at NXP Semiconductors, said in a statement.

The two companies said they would give more details about the partnership in a web presentation on Nov. 19.

