Nykaa's Q2 net profit rises to Rs 5.19 crore

The company posted a net profit of Rs 1.17 crore in the same period a year ago

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 01 2022, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2022, 16:00 ist

Beauty and fashion FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates under the Nykaa brand, on Tuesday posted a multi-fold increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 5.19 crore for the three months ended September.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 1.17 crore in the same period a year ago.

Nykaa's consolidated revenue from operations increased 39 per cent to Rs 1,230.8 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year. In the year-ago period, the same stood at Rs 885.26 crore.

