Oil prices soar again as US set to ban Russian crude

Oil prices climb again as US prepares to ban Russian crude

The price of US crude jumped 5 per cent to $125 a barrel, still not quite as high as it reached a day earlier

AP
AP, New York,
  • Mar 08 2022, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2022, 22:38 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Oil prices are rising sharply again on Tuesday as the US prepares to ban crude oil imports from Russia in response to that country's unprovoked invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

The price of US crude jumped 5 per cent to $125 a barrel, still not quite as high as it reached a day earlier.

That sent energy company stocks higher on Wall Street, but most other sectors were lower as investors worry about the effects the war may have on global economies, especially on inflation.

The S&P 500 was up 0.3 per cent after bouncing between small gains and losses shortly after the opening bell. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Business News
Crude Oil
United States
Russia

What's Brewing

First photos from the Moon under the hammer in Denmark

First photos from the Moon under the hammer in Denmark

TN student joins Ukrainian forces in fighting Russia

TN student joins Ukrainian forces in fighting Russia

Ed Sheeran sings during 'Shape of You' copyright trial

Ed Sheeran sings during 'Shape of You' copyright trial

Kerala appoints first woman ambulance driver

Kerala appoints first woman ambulance driver

Warplanes for Ukraine? West weighs tricky options

Warplanes for Ukraine? West weighs tricky options

'In the Mood for love' cinematographer shares his style

'In the Mood for love' cinematographer shares his style

In Pics | A peek at some of India's superwomen

In Pics | A peek at some of India's superwomen

Raise a toast to Women’s Day with these cocktails

Raise a toast to Women’s Day with these cocktails

Women own every house in this small Maharashtra village

Women own every house in this small Maharashtra village

Alia Bhatt to debut in Hollywood with 'Heart Of Stone'

Alia Bhatt to debut in Hollywood with 'Heart Of Stone'

 