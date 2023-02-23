Oil prices edge higher, pause from six-day losing streak

Oil prices edge higher, pause from 6-day losing streak

Reuters
  • Feb 23 2023, 09:50 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2023, 09:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Oil prices rose slightly in thin Asian trade on Thursday, pausing from a six-day losing streak fed by mounting concerns that more aggressive interest rate increases by central banks could pressure economic growth and fuel demand.

Brent crude futures rose 2 cents to $80.62 per barrel by 0110 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) rose 9 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $74.04 a barrel.

Minutes from the latest US Federal Reserve meeting showed that a majority of Fed officials agreed the risks of high inflation remained a key factor shaping monetary policy and warranted continued rate hikes until it was controlled.

Oil has also been pressured by signs of further crude inventory builds.

US crude oil and fuel inventories rose by 9.9 million barrels last week, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Wednesday.

US oil inventories have climbed every week since mid-December, stoking investor worries about demand.

A Reuters poll had forecast a 2.1 million barrel increase in crude stockpiles last week. Official data from the US Energy Information Administration is due on Thursday at 1600 GMT.

