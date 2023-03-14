Oil prices edge lower as SVB collapse spooks markets

Oil prices edge lower as SVB collapse spooks financial markets

On Monday, Brent fell to its lowest since early January

Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Oil prices slipped on Tuesday, extending the previous day's slide, as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank startled equities markets and raised worries about a fresh financial crisis.

Brent crude futures fell 9 cents to $80.68 a barrel by 0101 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) dropped 16 cents to $74.64 a barrel. On Monday Brent fell to its lowest since early January, while WTI dropped to its lowest since December.

The sudden shutdown of SVB Financial triggered concerns about risks to other banks resulting from the US Federal Reserve's sharp interest rate hikes over the last year. It also spurred speculation about whether the central bank could slow the pace of its monetary tightening.

US authorities launched emergency measures on Sunday to shore up confidence in the banking system after fears of contagion from the failure of Silicon Valley Bank led to a sell-off in US assets at the end of last week and state regulators closed New York-based Signature Bank on Sunday.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six peers, rose on Tuesday after falling for three consecutive days - it hit a nearly one-month low on Monday. A weaker dollar makes oil cheaper for holders of other currencies and typically supports oil prices.

In US supply news, the American Petroleum Institute is expected to release industry data on US oil inventories on Tuesday.

Six analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories rose by about 600,000 barrels in the week to March 10.

