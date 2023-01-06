Oil prices extend gains on lower US fuel inventories

Oil prices extend gains on lower US fuel inventories

Brent crude futures last gained 79 cents, or 1 per cent, to $79.48 a barrel at 0203 GMT, after settling up 85 cents at $78.69 on Thursday

Reuters
Reuters, Singapore,
  • Jan 06 2023, 09:27 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2023, 09:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Oil prices rose around 1 per cent on Friday, extending gains from the previous trading session after data showed lower fuel inventories following a winter storm that hit the United States at the year end.

Brent crude futures last gained 79 cents, or 1 per cent, to $79.48 a barrel at 0203 GMT, after settling up 85 cents at $78.69 on Thursday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were also up 80 cents, or 1.1 per cent, at $74.47 a barrel. They had settled 83 cents higher at $73.67 in the previous session.

Also Read — Afghanistan's Taliban administration in oil extraction deal with Chinese company

Data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Thursday that distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, dropped more than expected in the week to December 30. They fell 1.4 million versus expectations of a 396,000-barrel drop.

Meanwhile, US gasoline stocks fell 346,000 barrels last week, according to the EIA data, compared with analysts' expectations for a 486,000-barrel drop.

While services activity in China contracted in December for a fourth straight month amid surging Covid infections, the pace of declines slowed while business confidence rose to a 17-month high.

China, the world's largest crude oil importer, made an abrupt turn in its stringent zero-Covid policy in early December following rare public protests, leading to a surge in infections across the country.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

United States
China
Oil
Oil prices
OPEC+
OPEC
Business News
Brent crude

What's Brewing

1,300+ artists to take part in Chitra Santhe

1,300+ artists to take part in Chitra Santhe

Citizens turn B'luru wasteland to thriving green patch

Citizens turn B'luru wasteland to thriving green patch

New dwarf boa found in Ecuadoran Amazon

New dwarf boa found in Ecuadoran Amazon

DH Toon: 'Focus on love jihad not development'

DH Toon: 'Focus on love jihad not development'

 