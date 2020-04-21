Oil prices remain subdued; rupee down further

After crashing below the $0-mark, WTI crude prices continued to oscillate in the negative territory as the supply glut continues to wreak havoc in the global oil market.

At the time of filing this copy, the WTI crude futures were trading at $4.05 a barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange.

However, during the day, the crude oil touched an intraday low of negative (-) $16.74 a barrel. This, in essence, means that the oil producers are paying oil buyers to purchase the crude oil as demand is expected to collapse by about 33% by the end of April. The world has an estimated storage capacity for 6.8 billion barrels, and nearly 60% is filled, according to the experts.

The International Energy Agency, for instance, warned in its closely-watched monthly report, that demand in April could be 29 million barrels per day lower than a year ago -- a drop of almost 33% -- hitting a level last seen in 1995.

Plagued with a supply glut and shortage of storage space, the oil prices earlier crashed by over 300% to negative (-)$40.3 a barrel.

Earlier, the crude was under severe stress by the fact that Saudi and Russia -- two members of OPEC+ -- were dragged into a crude price war. While OPEC and its oil-producing allies finalized a historic agreement earlier this month to cut production by 9.7 million barrels per day beginning May 1, many argue that it still won’t be enough to counter the fall-off in demand.

However, despite the dramatic fall in the crude oil prices, the rupee ended 30 paise lower on Tuesday, as nervous foreign investors dumped Indian shares. The rupee opened on the weak note at the interbank forex market and continued to fall through the day. At the end of the day’s trade, the rupee had crashed by 40 paise to 75.83 against the US dollar -- precariously close to its all-time low of 76.86. During the day, the nervous global investors sold Rs 2,100 crore worth of shares on a net basis, as the future of the global economy looks bleak.

Marked by foreign sell-off, Indian equity indices nose-dived by about 3.5%. During the day’s trade, equity investors lost Rs 3.3 lakh crore.