Oil prices slip ahead of US Fed interest rate hike

Oil prices slip ahead of expected US Fed interest rate hike

On the demand side, China's latest Covid outbreak, traced to a 24-hour bar in Beijing, has raised fears of a new phase of lockdowns

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 15 2022, 06:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2022, 06:48 ist

Oil prices dropped on Wednesday on worries over fuel demand ahead of a US Federal Reserve meeting which is expected to see the central bank hike rates by at least 75 basis points to combat inflation.

WTI crude futures fell 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $118.85 a barrel by 0008 GMT. Brent crude futures fell 26 cents, or 0.2%, to $120.91 a barrel.

Surging inflation has led investors and oil traders to brace for a big move by the Fed this week - what could be the largest US interest rate hike in 28 years.

On the demand side, China's latest Covid outbreak, traced to a 24-hour bar in Beijing, has raised fears of a new phase of lockdowns.

In its monthly report, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) stuck to its forecast that world oil demand will exceed pre-pandemic levels in 2022, but said Russia's invasion of Ukraine - Moscow calls its actions a "special operation" - and developments related to the coronavirus pandemic pose a considerable risk.

The producers' group sees demand growth slowing next year, OPEC delegates and industry sources told Reuters, as surging oil prices help drive up inflation and act as a drag on the global economy.

Still, offering some support to prices is tight supply, which has been aggravated by a drop in exports from Libya amid a political crisis that has hit output and ports. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

United States
Federal Reserve
Business News
Oil
OPEC

What's Brewing

Waste to energy! Refreshing coffee with civet poo

Waste to energy! Refreshing coffee with civet poo

Ticketless birds: Mob logic runs over bus rules

Ticketless birds: Mob logic runs over bus rules

Assam forests now largest home for rarest pygmy hogs

Assam forests now largest home for rarest pygmy hogs

The role of food and nutrition in recovery

The role of food and nutrition in recovery

How coffee is saving a unique Mozambican forest

How coffee is saving a unique Mozambican forest

Staring at yourself on Zoom chats may worsen your mood

Staring at yourself on Zoom chats may worsen your mood

Pollution may cut life expectancy by 10 years in Delhi

Pollution may cut life expectancy by 10 years in Delhi

 