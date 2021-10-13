Oil prices unlikely to rise further, says Iraqi oil minister

Oil prices, which hit their highest in more than three years this week are unlikely to rise further, Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said at an energy conference in Moscow on Wednesday.
"The market should be balanced," he said, when asked if OPEC+ should produce more oil than planned.
"We think the price won't be higher." Brent crude was trading at $83 per barrel on Wednesday.
