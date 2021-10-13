Oil prices unlikely to rise further: Iraqi oil minister

Oil prices unlikely to rise further, says Iraqi oil minister

Brent crude was trading at $83 per barrel on Wednesday

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Oct 13 2021, 15:29 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2021, 16:33 ist
Oil prices that hit their highest in more than three years this week, are unlikely to rise further. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Oil prices, which hit their highest in more than three years this week are unlikely to rise further, Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said at an energy conference in Moscow on Wednesday.

Also read: Oil falls on concerns of faltering economic growth to hit demand

"The market should be balanced," he said, when asked if OPEC+ should produce more oil than planned.

"We think the price won't be higher." Brent crude was trading at $83 per barrel on Wednesday.

Oil
Brent crude
Business News
Iraq
Markets

