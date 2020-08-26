'Oil producers cut 84% of US Gulf of Mexico output'

Oil producers cut 84% of US Gulf of Mexico output: Regulator

Reuters
Reuters, Houston,
  • Aug 26 2020, 07:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2020, 07:56 ist
Oil pump. Representative Image. Credit: Reuters

Oil producers cut 1.56 million barrels per day, or 84 percent of the daily output, from US offshore Gulf of Mexico wells ahead of a hurricane due this week, the Department of the Interior reported on Tuesday.

Hurricane Laura is moving up the central US Gulf of Mexico and expected to become a major hurricane with 115 mile per hour (185 km/h) by landfall on Thursday. Energy producers evacuated 299 production platforms and 11 drilling rigs as of midday Tuesday, according to offshore regulators.

Well shut-ins also cut 1.65 billion cubic feet, or 61 percent, of natural gas production from the US Gulf of Mexico, regulators said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Gulf of Mexico
Oil
United States
Business News

What's Brewing

A mutiny muted

A mutiny muted

Early childhood care in NEP: Slip between draft, policy

Early childhood care in NEP: Slip between draft, policy

The Lead: Exciting to play in IPL, says Karun Nair

The Lead: Exciting to play in IPL, says Karun Nair

Hold off 'Finger Lickin' for now: KFC to customers

Hold off 'Finger Lickin' for now: KFC to customers

 