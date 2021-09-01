Oil producers uphold July decision on output cuts: OPEC+

Oil producers uphold July 'output cuts' decision: OPEC+

  • Sep 01 2021, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2021, 22:24 ist
The OPEC+ meeting lasted less than an hour. Credit: Reuters Photo

The world's leading oil producers on Wednesday upheld a deal reached just over a month ago to boost output gradually to support the recovery of the global economy hard hit by the pandemic.

The meeting of the 23 members of the so-called OPEC+ grouping lasted less than an hour to "reaffirm the decision" taken on July 18 to increase output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd), according to a statement by the group.

