Oil rises for 4th day as China demand supports

Oil rises for 4th day as supply disruptions, China demand supports

Brent crude futures rose 14 cents, or 0.2% to $85.26 a barrel by 0239 GMT

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 09 2023, 10:23 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2023, 10:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Oil edged up in early trade on Thursday, extending gains for a fourth consecutive day, as crude loading disruptions in Turkey and optimism over China's recovering demand continued to buoy sentiment.

Brent crude futures rose 14 cents, or 0.2 per cent to $85.26 a barrel by 0239 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures firmed 11 cents, or 0.2 per cent higher, to $78.58 a barrel.

Both benchmarks have gained more than 6 per cent so far this week.

BP Azerbaijan declared force majeure on Azeri crude shipments from the Turkish port of Ceyhan on February 7 after a massive earthquake struck Turkey and Syria early on Monday. The disaster halted operations at Ceyhan and disrupted crude oil flows from Iraq and Azerbaijan.

Hopes for a quick rebound in demand from China also supported oil prices as the world's second-largest oil consumer ended more than three years of a stringent zero-Covid policy involving city-wide lockdowns and mass testing in December.

"We continue to expect sanctions linked to the Ukraine-Russia conflict, and China's reopening to be key price drivers in the next 12 months, where oil price upside appears most likely into the 2H 2023," said analysts from NAB Commodities Research in a note.

However, increasing crude inventories in the United States put pressure on oil gains. Stocks rose last week to their highest since June 2021 to 455.1 million barrels.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Commodities
Oil
Crude Oil

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Time to stop stepping out of house

DH Toon | Time to stop stepping out of house

Zelenskyy meets King Charles III in a sweatshirt

Zelenskyy meets King Charles III in a sweatshirt

Wish you were (not) here: Waters slammed for UN speech

Wish you were (not) here: Waters slammed for UN speech

Turf war among beggars turns violent in Indiranagar

Turf war among beggars turns violent in Indiranagar

Bengaluru-Mysuru highway bypasses livelihoods

Bengaluru-Mysuru highway bypasses livelihoods

 