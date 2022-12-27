Oil rises in thin trade over US storm impact concerns

Oil rises in thin trade on concerns over US storm impact

Airlines had cancelled nearly 2,700 US flights as of Saturday afternoon after the weather snarled airport operations around the country

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Dec 27 2022, 08:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2022, 08:34 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Oil prices rose in light trade on Tuesday on concerns that winter storms across the United States are affecting logistics and production of petroleum products and shale oil.

Brent crude was up 73 cents, or 0.9 per cent, at $84.65 a barrel by 0122 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $80.41 a barrel, up 85 cents, or 1.1 per cent.

On Friday, Brent rose 3.6 per cent, while WTI gained 2.7 per cent. Both benchmarks recorded their biggest weekly gains since October. British and US markets were closed on Monday for the Christmas holiday.

"Fears over supply disruption from winter storms in the US prompted buying, though trade was thin as many market participants were away on holiday," said Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at Fujitomi Securities Co Ltd.

"But the US weather is forecast to improve this week, which means the rally may not last too long," he said.

A lethal blizzard paralysed Buffalo, New York, on Christmas Day, trapping motorists and rescue workers in their vehicles, leaving thousands of homes without power and raising the death toll from storms that have chilled much of the United States for days.

Airlines had cancelled nearly 2,700 US flights as of Saturday afternoon after the weather snarled airport operations around the country.

Frigid cold and blowing winds on Friday knocked out power and cut energy production across the United States, driving up heating and electricity prices.

Concerns over a possible production cut by Russia were also behind today's rally.

Russia may cut oil output by 5 per cent to 7 per cent in early 2023 as it responds to price caps, the RIA news agency cited Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Friday. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Oil
United States
Oil prices

What's Brewing

'AI tech sees big improvements in UK stroke treatment'

'AI tech sees big improvements in UK stroke treatment'

Why do women speak less?

Why do women speak less?

Speak Out: December 27, 2022

Speak Out: December 27, 2022

DH Toon | How to stay recession-proof

DH Toon | How to stay recession-proof

'Blizzard of the century' kills nearly 50 across US

'Blizzard of the century' kills nearly 50 across US

Ukrainian children on frontlines forced to grow up fast

Ukrainian children on frontlines forced to grow up fast

Covid-19 BF.7 variant: What we know so far

Covid-19 BF.7 variant: What we know so far

Madhya Pradesh man kills wife for not making tea; held

Madhya Pradesh man kills wife for not making tea; held

In Pics | Brutal winter storm kills dozens in US

In Pics | Brutal winter storm kills dozens in US

Cricket '22: New rules, equal pay & India's performance

Cricket '22: New rules, equal pay & India's performance

 