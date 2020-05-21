Okinawa Oki100 bike coming later in 2020

Okinawa Oki100 bike coming later in 2020

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 21 2020, 16:40 ist
  • updated: May 21 2020, 16:41 ist

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Okinawa has announced that its first electric bike – the Oki100 – is going to be a 100 per cent localised product. The company said that except for the battery cells, all the components of the upcoming Oki100 will be manufactured in India.

The Oki100 is capable of a top speed 100 km per hour and has lithium-ion battery base. The bike’s prototype was unveiled at Auto Expo 2018. The electric bike is due to be launched in the third quarter of the financial year 2020-21.

“We welcome PM Modi’s vision of ‘vocal for local’. To accelerate the same, Okinawa has announced a 100 per cent ‘Make in India’ electric bike. Currently, Okinawa offers maximum localisation of electric vehicles, which is 88 per cent. With our upcoming electric bike, we are taking the localisation level up to a 100 per cent. All the components of the electric motorcycle will be manufactured and sourced from local suppliers. We expect this to boost local suppliers’ domain and inspire all the EV startups to go ‘vocal for local’,” said Jeetender Sharma, MD, Okinawa.

The Oki100 will be the first product among many fully localised two-wheelers. Okinawa also said that they will also widen their local supplier base in India.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
DH Auto
Okinawa Scooters

What's Brewing

Lockdown: Mumbai's street food business in jeopardy

Lockdown: Mumbai's street food business in jeopardy

Do kids spread COVID-19? Risks as schools eye reopening

Do kids spread COVID-19? Risks as schools eye reopening

Tropical cyclones and storm surges: Why they are deadly

Tropical cyclones and storm surges: Why they are deadly

World carbon pollution falls 17% during COVID-19 crisis

World carbon pollution falls 17% during COVID-19 crisis

 