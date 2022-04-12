Ola CEO Aggarwal says he is not retiring

Ola’s CEO Bhavish Aggarwal clarified in a tweet on Tuesday that he was not retiring after media reports emerged earlier in the day claiming that an internal memo said he would be stepping away from the day-to-day business of many of the company’s core operation wings.

The media reports cited the memo stating that Aggarwal would instead focus on the engineering, product and team-building parts of the business.

They also said Ola CFO Arun GR would be given an expanded role to “drive the day-to-day operations” across the group.

However, Aggarwal, too, in his tweet added that “Arun is a great leader & he’ll help me manage Ola’s ops.”

To drive scale, speed and quality, Ola has expanded Group CFO Arun GR’s role to help and support Bhavish Aggarwal in day to day operations across the group, the company said to DH.

“Under Bhavish’s leadership, Ola will continue to focus on strategic projects including new 2W products, 4W projects, innovations in quick commerce, electrifying ride-hailing, Ola Financial Services, Auto Retail, cell R&D and manufacturing amongst others,” a company spokesperson told DH.

The company recently got selected, among three others, for the production-linked incentive (PLI) sch­eme for advanced chemistry cell (ACC) battery storage in line with the Central government’s plans to boost local battery cell production.

Ola electric faced a setback when the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had, on March 29, ordered a probe into the incidents of Ola Electric and Okinawa electric scooters catching fire.

