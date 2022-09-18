Ola Electric to open more experience centres across country, plans 200 outlets by March

Electric vehicle maker Ola Electric will open more experience centres in the country taking its current tally to more than 200 by March, chief executive Bhavish Aggarwal tweeted on Sunday.

It currently has 20 experience centres, Aggarwal stated in his tweet.

"Customers loving the convenience of online purchases and test rides - thousands a day and growing," he had tweeted.

— Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) September 18, 2022

The company currently delivers its electric scooters S1 Pro and S1 by a direct-to-customer delivery model.

He added that these experience centres will allow more people to experience their products.