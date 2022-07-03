Ola Electric's charging network head Yashwant Kumar quits

Yashwant Kumar, Senior Director and Business Head for Charging Networks at Ola Electric, has decided to move on from the company.

A B.Tech from the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay, Kumar joined Ola Electric in March last year.

He is among several senior employees who have made a beeline to leave Bhavish Aggarwal-run electric two-wheeler company in the recent months, sources told IANS on Sunday.

The news about Kumar's resignation was first reported by ET Auto.

Ola Electric refused to comment on the matter.

Kumar was earlier Co-founder and CEO of digital marketing agency GenY Medium in Hyderabad and worked at Procter & Gamble for more than five years.

He led branding initiatives for Pantene and Pringles for the South East Asia markets, prior to starting GenY Medium in India.

Last month, Ola Electric's Director HR, Ranjit Kondeshan, decided to move on.

Kondeshan departed from the electric mobility company on July 2, just 14 months after joining.

Ola Electric, facing a government probe in battery fires along with other EV players, has seen some high-profile exits in recent months.

Nidhi Chaturvedi Jha quit Ola Electric as regional head in May and joined Amazon.

In April, chief marketing officer Varun Dubey left the company due to "personal reasons".

Earlier, Dinesh Radhakrishnan, who was the chief technology officer (CTO) at Ola Electric, moved on from the company. According to his LinkedIn profile, he was appointed CTO at Ola Electric in May last year.

Meanwhile, Arun Sirdeshmukh who was head of Ola Cars, which is the used car commerce division of the company, announced his departure from the company.

Ola Electric again saw its sales dipping in the month of June, taking the company to fourth place in the overall category.

It saw 5,869 electric scooters' sales (as of June 30), according to the VAHAN data.

Ola Electric was the top EV player in the country in April and since then, it has seen its position sliding continuously.