Ola forays into quick commerce with Ola Dash

It will have to take on the fierce competition in the segment alongside other players like Swiggy’s Instamart, Dunzo, Blinkit, Jiomart and Zepto

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 29 2022, 11:34 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2022, 11:51 ist
Ola Dash currently services 9 cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Pune. Credit: Reuters Photo

Ola, the mobility platform, will expand its quick commerce service Ola Dash, it said in a press statement on Friday. It will have to take on the fierce competition in the segment alongside other players like Swiggy’s Instamart, Dunzo, Blinkit (formerly known as Grofers), Jiomart and Zepto.

In the next six months, Ola Dash aims to expand its dark store network to 500 dark stores spread across 20 cities, it said in the statement. Ola Dash currently services 9 cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur and Lucknow through its ‘Store-to-Door’ service in 10 minutes.

The range of products available on Ola Dash includes fresh produce, snacks and beverages, instant food, home care products, fruits and vegetables, cooking essentials etc.

“Available on the Ola app, Ola Dash is an expansion of the New Mobility vision that now covers a wider set of customer needs, from multi-modal ride-hailing offerings to vehicle commerce to food experiences with Ola foods and now quick commerce with Ola Dash”, the statement read.

