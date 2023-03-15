Ola to acquire around 400 acres to expand Tamil Nadu plant

Home-grown Ola Electric will acquire nearly 400 acres of land adjacent to its existing plant in Krishnagiri district to set up a cell manufacturing unit and produce four-wheelers for which the company has already pledged to invest Rs 7,600 crore over the next five years.

The Bengaluru-based electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer has also expressed its intent to the Tamil Nadu government for taking on lease another 800 acres of land in the district for its vendors to set their shops, sources in the know told DH.

The 400 acres of land is located adjacent to the Future Factory in Pochampalli, 120 km from Bengaluru, which is now being expanded. The sprawling facility at the SIPCOT industrial park currently manufactures Ola’s electric two-wheelers, whose sales have picked up in the past few months.

“The company was given 500 acres of land in Pochampalli in 2021 when they pledged an investment of about Rs 2,400 crores. While they have some vacant land, they have requested another 400 acres for expanding the unit. The process of acquiring the land for Ola Electric has begun,” the source said.

The source added that the expansion plans of the company will include cell manufacturing for which Ola plans to invest Rs 5,114 crores, and a unit to produce EV four-wheelers at Rs 2,500 crore. A Memorandum of Understanding between Ola Electric and Tamil Nadu government to this effect was signed on February 18, 2023, in Chennai.

With Hosur-Krishnagiri-Dharmapuri (HKD) region being projected as the EV hub by the Tamil Nadu government, Ola Electric wants its vendors also to be located close to its Future Factory. Another source in the know said Ola has informed the Tamil Nadu government it is looking at about 800 acres for its vendors in Krishnagiri district.

“This will be a huge boost for the fledgling industry as the region will not be a hub for manufacturing EVs but will possess the eco-system which will encourage others to follow suit,” the second source added.

Ola’s application to manufacture EV cells under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for developing advanced cells was approved by the Union Government in 2022, which allotted it 20 GWh capacity. Mass production of lithium-ion batteries, which is critical to electric two-wheelers, is likely to reduce the price of EVs making them affordable for all sections.

According to data released by the government, Tamil Nadu accounts for over 34 per cent of total planned investments in the EV sector with not just EV firms but battery manufacturers like BYD, Grinntech, Lucas-TVS, and Li Energy setting up their units in the state. The state believes the new policy will attract more players in the EV sector to set up their shops in Tamil Nadu.

Besides Ola, Ather, and TVS Motor Company manufacture electric two-wheelers from their plants in and around Hosur. Simple Energy is building a massive plant including a testing track in Dharmapuri district, while Sri Varu Motors and another start-up Bharat Alt Fuel (BAF) has pledged to invest Rs 250 crore in the region. Ampere has already invested Rs 700 crore in its manufacturing unit in Ranipet in Tamil Nadu.