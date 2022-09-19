Ola to cut about 200 engineering jobs

Ride-hailing company Ola said on Monday it will cut about 200 jobs from its overall engineering workforce as a part of the restructuring exercise to minimise redundancy.
More details awaited.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Radio | B'luru suburban rail: No work in...
Discarded furniture gets new life in this govt school
Westminster Abbey: A millennium entwined with royalty
DH Toon | Will cheetahs survive the battle of big cats?
Oh, my beloved Bengaluru, I cry for thee!
'Rare' Rameses II-era burial cave found in Israel
Fiona strengthens to hurricane as it nears Puerto Rico
Ukrainians return to ruined towns after Russian retreat