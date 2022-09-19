Ola to let go of 200 employees

Ola to cut about 200 engineering jobs

This is part of the company's restructuring exercise to minimise redundancy

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 19 2022, 12:58 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2022, 12:59 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Ride-hailing company Ola said on Monday it will cut about 200 jobs from its overall engineering workforce as a part of the restructuring exercise to minimise redundancy.

More details awaited.

