Ola to soon launch self-driven car services

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Sep 12 2019, 11:17am ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2019, 13:23pm ist
OLA taxi.

Ola to soon launch self-driven car rental services in Bengaluru. 

Ola, an app-based taxi aggregator is soon going to launch self-driven car rental services in Bengaluru, according to the Times of India report.

The self-driven car service is known as 'Ola Drive' and is currently under a pilot project. It will initially be extended to all customers in Bangalore and then in the entire nation. 

Ola Drive will be available to customers for short-term rentals, long-term subscription and corporate leasing.

Ola will invest $ 500 million on the project in a span of two years as reported. It will deploy 10,000 cars including hatchbacks, sedans and SUVs and will offer a lease for both intra-city and inter-city purposes.

“Launching a self-drive service is a natural extension for Ola," said Ola spokesperson to TOI.

Self-driven automobile segment is currently blooming in Bangalore with many startups like Drivezy, Zoomcar and Myles. 
 

