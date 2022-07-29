Ola, Uber mull merger? Both companies deny buzz

Cab aggregator Ola and Uber Technologies Inc are considering a potential merger, the Economic Times reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter. However, both the companies rubbished the report.

While the report claimed that Ola Chief Executive Bhavish Aggarwal met top Uber executives in San Francisco, United States, recently, Aggarwal soon took to Twitter denying any such development. Uber also junked the report with its spokesperson saying, “We are not, nor have been, in merger talks with Ola."

Absolute rubbish. We’re very profitable and growing well. If some other companies want to exit their business from India they are welcome to! We will never merge. https://t.co/X3wC9HDrnr — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 29, 2022

The two companies have been slugging it out in an intensely competitive Indian market and have spent billions in incentives and discounts to passengers. More recently they have also launched newer services such as food and grocery delivery.