Ola, Uber mull merger? Both companies deny buzz

Ola, Uber mull merger? Both companies deny buzz

The two companies have been slugging it out in an intensely competitive Indian market and have spent billions in incentives and discounts to passengers

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 29 2022, 21:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2022, 21:55 ist
Credit: Agency Photos

Cab aggregator Ola and Uber Technologies Inc are considering a potential merger, the Economic Times reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter. However, both the companies rubbished the report.

While the report claimed that Ola Chief Executive Bhavish Aggarwal met top Uber executives in San Francisco, United States, recently, Aggarwal soon took to Twitter denying any such development. Uber also junked the report with its spokesperson saying, “We are not, nor have been, in merger talks with Ola."

 

The two companies have been slugging it out in an intensely competitive Indian market and have spent billions in incentives and discounts to passengers. More recently they have also launched newer services such as food and grocery delivery. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Ola
Uber
cab service

What's Brewing

Delhi Police sends out 'embrace people of NE' message

Delhi Police sends out 'embrace people of NE' message

'Black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star

'Black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star

Wildlife photography aiding tiger awareness

Wildlife photography aiding tiger awareness

In Pics | Birmingham CWG opening ceremony

In Pics | Birmingham CWG opening ceremony

In Pics | Saudi Arabia's futuristic megacity

In Pics | Saudi Arabia's futuristic megacity

Climate change made UK heatwave 10 times more likely

Climate change made UK heatwave 10 times more likely

DH Toon | TMC embarrassed in school jobs scam

DH Toon | TMC embarrassed in school jobs scam

Birmingham Commonwealth Games declared open

Birmingham Commonwealth Games declared open

 