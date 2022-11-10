On Twitter, Musk spills beans on plans for the microblogging platform

With little warning, in front of hordes of listeners, Elon Musk on Wednesday laid out his most comprehensive overview for Twitter’s business since he took control of the company less than two weeks ago.

In a gathering on Spaces, Twitter’s live audio feature, Musk spent an hour Wednesday talking about his plans for the social media service, positioning it as a competitor to more than just classic social networks like Facebook.

The world’s richest man said Twitter would make money from content creators and delve deeper into video, business segments that TikTok has mastered. He discussed a vision for Twitter to process payments, complete with connected debit cards and bank accounts, which echoed PayPal, the digital payments company he helped found. Musk has said that he ultimately hopes to transform Twitter into an “everything app” modeled after WeChat, a Chinese social media platform that is used by more than 1 billion people to find news, hail cabs and order food.

The meeting was ostensibly organized for Twitter’s advertisers, with whom Musk has had a volatile relationship in his short time at the helm.

Twitter has undergone a frenzy of changes since Musk completed his $44 billion buyout of the company on Oct. 27. He laid off half of its workforce last week and added, then delayed, a plan to boost revenue by charging users $8 per month to receive a coveted verification check mark on their profiles.

A self-described “free speech absolutist,” Musk has also said that he would roll back many of Twitter’s content rules, though he has changed nothing yet and plans to form a council in the coming months to advise him on those decisions. Musk is under financial pressure for Twitter to be a success. His acquisition was the largest buyout ever in the technology industry.

Last week, the company filed registration paperwork to pave the way for it to process payments, according to a filing with the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, which was obtained by The New York Times.

Musk has often mused about incorporating payments into Twitter. On Wednesday, he said that he envisioned users connecting their online bank accounts to the social media service, with the company moving later into “debit cards, checks and whatnot.” Turning Twitter into a payments processor would be a return of sorts for Musk to his early days in the tech industry. In 1999, he helped found X.com, an online bank that later became PayPal.