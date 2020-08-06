One in four buyers likely to move house in next 12 months: Survey

One in four homebuyers is likely to move in the next 12 months due to the coronavirus pandemic, with about 40 percent of them seeking a different property in the same location, according to the latest Knight Frank Global Buyer Survey

The survey, conducted across 44 countries, noted that 56 percent of the respondents expect prices to fall over the next 12 months. About 26 percent of the potential buyers said they are willing to move to a different property in the same country while 34 percent preferred moving abroad.

United Kingdom, Spain and France top the list of preferred destinations to purchase a home, followed by Australia, Canada, Switzerland and the United States. New Zealand, Portugal, Malta and Norway also ranked high. All these countries offer a good quality of life, political stability, a secure currency, excellent education systems, and in normal times, are easily accessible, highlights the survey.

Kate Everett Allen, Knight Frank’s head of international residential research, said that during the lockdown buyers had time to reflect on their lifestyles.

“The crisis has fundamentally changed the way we live our everyday lives with the home now a hub from which we work, exercise, learn, socialise and relax. With demands on the home expanding and people having had time to reflect on the way they live and use their space, it is inevitable that as we ease out of lockdown these changes will have repercussions on property markets around the world,” she told Hindustan Times.

Outdoor space

While analysing the impact Covid-19 has had on property markets and, in particular, on residential buyers’ attitudes around the world, the study found interesting changes in the attitude of the buyers.

The first trend, which is perhaps unsurprising given the months of staying-at-home due to the coronavirus-imposed lockdown, is the demand for outdoor space. At a time when national anxiety levels were high, the daily dose of exercise or opportunity to relax in the garden became a moment of sanctuary for many, the report stated.

As many as 66 percent of all the clients voted that having their own substantial outdoor or garden space is more important for them now than it was pre-lockdown.

“People are perhaps anticipating that despite the move towards normality, they will be spending more time at their home in the future,” it said.