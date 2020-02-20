One suggestion to Nirmala, resign: P Chidambaram

One suggestion to Nirmala, resign: Chidambaram

DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 20 2020, 00:16am ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2020, 00:16am ist
Former finance minister P Chidambaram with former MP Manmohan Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur and Isher Judge Ahluwalia (L) at the launch of deputy chairperson of the erstwhile Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia's book "Backstage: The Story Behind India’s High Growth Years", at a function in New Delhi. PTI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman should resign owning responsibility for the current state of economic affairs, former finance minister P Chidambaram said Wednesday.

"She should resign," Chidambaram said when asked what would be his one suggestion to Nirmala to put the economy back on track.

Chidambaram was speaking at the book launch function here.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, speaking on the same event, said that this government has failed to acknowledge that there is such a word called "slowdown".

"If you cannot recognise the problems you face, you are not likely to find credible answers to take corrective action," Singh said.

He also drew attention to rising revenue-expenditure gap of the centre and states, which has exceeded 9% of late.

