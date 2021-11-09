OnePlus Nord 2 reportedly explodes, company responds

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 09 2021, 13:51 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2021, 13:51 ist

As a user on social media recently claimed that his OnePlus Nord 2 had exploded, the smartphone brand on Tuesday said that the company takes such matters very seriously and has already reached out to the user to collect details for further investigation.

"We take such incidents seriously. Our team has already reached out to the user and we are in the process of collecting the details to investigate this further," the brand told IANS.

The user who goes by the name Suhit Sharma, tweeted: "Never expected this from you #OnePlusNord2Blast see what your product has done. Please be prepared for the consequences. Stop playing with people's lives. Because of you, that boy is suffering contact asap."

The user shared photos of the injury along with the OnePlus device.

He further added in another tweet: "OnePlus is in constant touch with us and the R&amp;D team is working on the case. We are Cooperating with them to get this resolved asap."

Earlier, another Twitter user also claimed about the explosion of the OnePlus Nord 2 in his tweet, and later deleted the post, without uploading any photos of the allegedly exploded device.

The company later refuted the claim saying a probe has revealed that the case was false and did not involve any OnePlus product.

