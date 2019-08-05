ONGC, IOC get new directors

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) have got two new directors on their respective boards to replace ones superannuating.

ONGC in a statement said Rajesh Kumar Srivastava has taken over as the new director (exploration), replacing A K Dwivedi who superannuated last week.

Separately, IOC said Sandeep Kumar Gupta has taken over as the director (finance) of the company. He replaces A K Sharma who retired from service in May.

A postgraduate from Lucknow University with a Masters Degree in Engineering Geology from Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, Srivastava joined ONGC as a geologist in 1984 at Krishna Godavari Basin, Rajahmundry.

Gupta, a commerce graduate and a chartered accountant by qualification, was an executive director (corporate finance) at IOC's Corporate Office prior to his elevation. He was also functioning as the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Officer-in-charge of Corporate Accounts, Treasury, Investment Appraisal and Risk Management.