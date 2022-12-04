OPEC+ agrees no change to oil policy

The decision comes two days after the Group of Seven (G7) nations agreed a price cap on Russian oil

Reuters
Reuters, London/Dubai,
  • Dec 04 2022, 17:31 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2022, 17:31 ist
OPEC+, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, angered the United States and other Western nations in October when it agreed to cut output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd). Credit: Reuters Photo

OPEC+ agreed to stick to its oil output targets at a meeting on Sunday, two OPEC+ sources told Reuters.

The decision comes two days after the Group of Seven (G7) nations agreed a price cap on Russian oil.

OPEC+, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, angered the United States and other Western nations in October when it agreed to cut output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd), about 2 per cent of world demand, from November until the end of 2023.

How the Russian oil price cap will affect markets

Washington accused the group and one of its leaders, Saudi Arabia, of siding with Russia despite Moscow's war in Ukraine.

OPEC+ argued it had cut output because of a weaker economic outlook. Oil prices have declined since October due to slower Chinese and global growth and higher interest rates.

On Friday, G7 nations and Australia agreed a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil in a move to deprive President Vladimir Putin of revenue while keeping Russian oil flowing to global markets.

Moscow said it would not sell its oil under the cap and was analysing how to respond.

