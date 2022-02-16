OPEC head sees no immediate solution to high oil prices

OPEC head sees no immediate solution to high oil prices

Reuters
Reuters, Riyadh,
  • Feb 16 2022, 18:24 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2022, 18:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

There is no "immediate solution" to high oil prices, the secretary general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said on Wednesday.

Mohammad Barkindo, adressing an energy conference in Riyadh, said oil-producing countries' capacity to increase crude supply is curtailded by a lack of investment in the industry.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Crude Oil
OPEC
business
Business News

What's Brewing

Uber to let riders see ratings they get from drivers

Uber to let riders see ratings they get from drivers

'Flying taxi' dream faces hurdles before lift-off

'Flying taxi' dream faces hurdles before lift-off

IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer named KKR captain

IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer named KKR captain

New Michael Kors show celebrates return of NY nightlife

New Michael Kors show celebrates return of NY nightlife

Olympics: If medals come by mail, do they still shine?

Olympics: If medals come by mail, do they still shine?

Lesser known facts about the Disco King Bappi Lahiri

Lesser known facts about the Disco King Bappi Lahiri

 