OPEC+ keeps oil demand forecast, but worried by Covid

OPEC+ keeps oil demand forecast, but worried by Covid-19 surge

Oil prices fell on Monday on fears that rising Covid-19 infections in India will dent fuel demand

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Apr 26 2021, 20:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2021, 21:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters file photo

The OPEC+ joint technical committee (JTC) has kept its forecast for growth in global oil demand this year, but is concerned about surging Covid-19 cases in India and elsewhere, three sources from the producer group told Reuters.

In its most recent monthly oil market report, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) raised its forecast for global oil demand growth by 70,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 5.95 million bpd.

"Demand growth is still at 6 million bpd for 2021," one of the sources said.

The JTC meeting also expressed concern about rising Covid-19 cases in India, Japan and Brazil, the sources added.

Oil prices fell on Monday on fears that rising Covid-19 infections in India will dent fuel demand in the world's third-biggest oil importer.

India, which has set a world record in daily Covid-19 cases, ordered its armed forces on Monday to help tackle surging new infections that are overwhelming hospitals.

The JTC usually reviews market fundamentals and monitors compliance with the group's oil production cuts.

Compliance levels for March were calculated at 113%, unchanged from levels in February, OPEC+ sources told Reuters last week.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

OPEC
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Crude Oil

What's Brewing

Kanye's sneakers shatter sale records at $1.8 million

Kanye's sneakers shatter sale records at $1.8 million

In Pics | Nations pledge aid for India in Covid battle

In Pics | Nations pledge aid for India in Covid battle

Failed ESL hangs over Champions League semi-final

Failed ESL hangs over Champions League semi-final

Oscars 2021: Winners in key categories

Oscars 2021: Winners in key categories

NASA Mars helicopter makes longest flight yet

NASA Mars helicopter makes longest flight yet

How Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook became foes

How Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook became foes

 