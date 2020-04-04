OPEC meeting 'probably' postponed few days: Sources

AFP
AFP, Vienna,
  • Apr 04 2020, 17:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2020, 17:42 ist
The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) sits outside its headquarters in Vienna. Credit: Reuters Photo

A special meeting to discuss output cuts between OPEC and other major oil producers, among them Russia, will now likely be put back several days from Monday, a source close to the cartel said.

"It now seems probable that the meeting will take place later in the week," said the source, who asked not to be named.

Oil prices have tumbled to levels not seen for decades due to the coronavirus outbreak, with an additional hit coming after Russia and OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia failed to agree new production cuts and instead launched a price war.

OPEC
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Russia
Saudi Arabia
