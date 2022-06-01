OPEC mulls excluding Russia from oil-production deal

Some OPEC members are considering the idea of suspending Russia in an oil production deal as Western sanctions hurt the nation's ability to produce more, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing OPEC delegates.
Exempting Russia could pave the way for Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other OPEC members to produce more to meet the production targets.
Oil prices have soared to above $100 a barrel since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and countries including the United States have urged a hike in production to bring prices down.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Women lovers win right to live together in Kerala
Doomscrolling: Tharoor tweets 'word of the era'
RIP Sidhu Moosewala: Family, fans bid tearful farewell
Mamata taunts TMC worker for his big 'Madhya Pradesh'
Meet the star cast of Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'
Revisiting the Jaffna Public Library
Djokovic, Nadal clash in French Open blockbuster