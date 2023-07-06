4 new countries consulted to join OPEC: OPEC Secy Gen

OPEC Secretary General: Four new countries consulted to join OPEC

'Consultations with new countries from outside the organisation contribute to strengthening the cohesion of OPEC', Al Ghais added.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 06 2023, 05:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2023, 05:45 ist
File photo of the the OPEC logo. Credit: Reuters Photo

OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais told the Emirati news agency on Wednesday that there are discussions with 4 new countries, Azerbaijan, Malaysia, Brunei and Mexico, to join the organization.

Also Read | Azerbaijan not considering joining OPEC now
 

"Consultations with new countries from outside the organisation contribute to strengthening the cohesion of OPEC", Al Ghais added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

OPEC
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Soil health crisis: Reforms needed for sustainability

Soil health crisis: Reforms needed for sustainability

After Ashes, anti-oil activists disrupt Wimbledon day 3

After Ashes, anti-oil activists disrupt Wimbledon day 3

What would happen if Ukraine joined NATO?

What would happen if Ukraine joined NATO?

Video of kanwariyas dancing in Delhi Metro goes viral

Video of kanwariyas dancing in Delhi Metro goes viral

Scientists unveil mystery of huge 'gravity hole'

Scientists unveil mystery of huge 'gravity hole'

Unhappy over girl child, woman sells daughter for ₹800

Unhappy over girl child, woman sells daughter for ₹800

 