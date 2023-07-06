OPEC Secretary General: Four new countries consulted to join OPEC

OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais told the Emirati news agency on Wednesday that there are discussions with 4 new countries, Azerbaijan, Malaysia, Brunei and Mexico, to join the organization.
Also Read | Azerbaijan not considering joining OPEC now
"Consultations with new countries from outside the organisation contribute to strengthening the cohesion of OPEC", Al Ghais added.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Soil health crisis: Reforms needed for sustainability
After Ashes, anti-oil activists disrupt Wimbledon day 3
What would happen if Ukraine joined NATO?
Video of kanwariyas dancing in Delhi Metro goes viral
Scientists unveil mystery of huge 'gravity hole'
Unhappy over girl child, woman sells daughter for ₹800