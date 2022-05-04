OPEC+ sees bigger 2022 surplus amid slow demand growth

OPEC+ sees bigger 2022 surplus amid slower demand growth

The revision reflects a weaker oil demand growth forecast adopted by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in its April oil monthly report

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • May 04 2022, 15:42 ist
  • updated: May 04 2022, 15:42 ist

OPEC+ sees a surplus of 1.9 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2022, 600,000 bpd higher from a previous forecast, amid expectations of slower demand growth this year, a report seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday.

The report, prepared ahead of a meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee meeting scheduled for Wednesday, also sees OECD oil stocks slightly exceeding the 2015-2019 average in the fourth quarter.

The revision reflects a weaker oil demand growth forecast adopted by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in its April oil monthly report.

OPEC now expects 2022 world oil demand to expand by 3.67 million bpd 2022, down 480,000 bpd from its previous forecast.

The group cited the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, rising inflation as crude prices soar and the resurgence of the Omicron coronavirus variant in China as reasons for the revision.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

OPEC+
World news
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Death on Yablunska: Four lives that ended in Bucha

Death on Yablunska: Four lives that ended in Bucha

Vietnam's 1st world champion's poverty, misogyny fight

Vietnam's 1st world champion's poverty, misogyny fight

Manish Malhotra decodes Alia Bhatt's mehendi outfit

Manish Malhotra decodes Alia Bhatt's mehendi outfit

DH Radio | IPL: The brilliant, fantastic finishers

DH Radio | IPL: The brilliant, fantastic finishers

Wheat export: The ‘Virtual Water Trade’ problem   

Wheat export: The ‘Virtual Water Trade’ problem   

Experiments reveal Covid particles in air infect humans

Experiments reveal Covid particles in air infect humans

The real Twitter is not for sale

The real Twitter is not for sale

 