OPEC+ working against 'uncertainities and sentiment', says Saudi Arabia

The statement was made by Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman

Reuters
Reuters, Riyadh,
  • Jun 11 2023, 17:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2023, 17:09 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Sunday that the latest OPEC+ agreement involved comprehensive reform, but that the alliance was also working against "uncertainities and sentiment" within the market.

"That is why we had this agreement," Prince Abdulaziz said at the Arab-China business conference in the Saudi capital Riyadh, when asked what was necessary to achieve market stability.

"But also we are working against something called uncertainties and sentiments," he said. 

Business News
Oil
Saudi Arabia
Crude Oil
OPEC+

