AIBEA strike likely to impact ops at PSBs on Saturday

Operations in some public sector banks likely to be hit on November 19 as union members to go on strike

There may be some impact on cash deposit and withdrawal, clearing of cheques

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 17 2022, 19:24 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2022, 19:27 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Operations of public sector banks (PSBs) may be impacted as bank union AIBEA has given a strike call for Saturday to oppose the incessant outsourcing of jobs.

Although the officers are not part of the strike, there may be some impact on cash deposit and withdrawal, clearing of cheques etc.

Several banks, including Bank of Baroda and Punjab & Sind Bank, have already informed their customers about the potential impact on services if November 19 strike materialises.

If the strike materialises, a certain section of the Bank's employees may participate in strike on the said date, in which case, it is likely that the normal functioning of the branches/offices of the bank may get affected, Punjab & Sind Bank said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Outsourcing of jobs by some of the banks are putting the privacy of customers and their money at risk apart from a reduction in recruitment at the lower level, All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) general secretary C H Venkatachalam said.

Some banks are also indulging in violation of the Industrial Disputes (Amendment) Act, he said.

Even where the labour authorities have intervened, the management has ignored their advice, violated the provisions of the Industrial Disputes Act and forcibly transferred the employees, he added.

"From AIBEA, we reiterated our issues and demands arising out of the various unilateral decisions in violation of the existing provisions of Bipartite Settlement in some of the banks and the attacks on jobs and job security and vindictive actions in some other banks," he said.

In the wake of these attacks, he said, "AIBEA has no alternative than to express its protest through our agitational programme and strike action".

Banks are open on November 19 which is the third Saturday of the month. All banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays.

Private sector banks would not be impacted by the strike call. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

banks
Public Sector Banks
India
Business News

What's Brewing

Conservative Qatar preps for FIFA World Cup party

Conservative Qatar preps for FIFA World Cup party

Jack Dorsey tweets 'nobody knows anything', Musk reacts

Jack Dorsey tweets 'nobody knows anything', Musk reacts

Earth has its own temperature regulating system: Study

Earth has its own temperature regulating system: Study

Street cricket rules for Gulf migrants ahead of FIFA WC

Street cricket rules for Gulf migrants ahead of FIFA WC

Indian drums, Argentina fans greet Messi for World Cup

Indian drums, Argentina fans greet Messi for World Cup

 