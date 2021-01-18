Oppo India in process to file 80 patents, enhance focus on 5G

Smart devices maker Oppo India is in the process of filing 80 patents and will enhance focus on the development of 5G device ecosystem in 2021, a senior company official said on Monday.

OPPO India vice-president and research and development head Tasleem Arif said that setting up of a 5G lab in the country has reduced the company's dependency on headquarters and other centres of the smart devices firm.

"At India research and development centre, we not only want to be the first mover on 5G but we are also contributing a lot in IPR. We have filed over 200 IPs (intellectual properties). In that 60 per cent, approximately 120, has already been filed and 40 per cent, around 80, is under process. All this has happened majorly in the last one-and-a-half years," Arif said on the sidelines of launching Reno5 Pro 5G and Enco X wireless earphones.

The Reno5 Pro 5G and Enco X wireless earphones will start selling in India from January 22 across mainline retailers of the company and e-commerce platform Flipkart for Rs 35,990 and Rs 9,990 respectively.

"For 2021, our key focus will be IoT and 5G because we believe that once 5G gets introduced then interaction within the devices will also increase. IoT will also play a key role. In that direction we are launching Enco X," Arif said.

He said that India R&D contributed to 5G, seamless experience in download, and in co-developing artificial intelligence-based highlight video feature with the company's headquarter in China.

"Reno Pro5 provides the industry's first AI highlight video. This is the first time AI highlight video will be introduced in a smartphone. Since we have our own set-up whatever research is required on 5G we will do ourselves. Once the 5G will come, there will be challenges around battery, video experience. We do all stability, video experience and new product testing by ourselves in India," Arif said.

In OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G, the company has provided a 4350 mAh battery and flash charge facility which it claims can charge the device up to 100 per cent in 30 minutes and provide up to four hours of video playback with 5 minutes of charge.

Arif said that a huge amount of investment for India R&D centre is in pipeline and it will be made as the business grows. According to IDC, OPPO stands at the third position with a record 40.2 per cent year-over-year growth, as of October 2020.

According to Oppo, the Reno series has recorded over 50 per cent growth in the July-September 2020 over the previous quarter.