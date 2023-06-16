Oracle cuts hundreds of jobs, rescinds job offers in its health unit

Software firm Oracle on Thursday laid off hundreds of employees, rescinded job offers and cut back open positions within its health unit, the Insider reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.
The layoffs follow thousands of cuts in corporate America as companies wrestle with elevated levels of inflation and rising interest rates.
Oracle's health unit includes electronic medical records firm Cerner, which it acquired for $28.3 billion last year.
The laid-off employees will receive severance pay equal to four weeks, plus one additional week for every year of service and a payout of vacation days, the report said.
Oracle did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
