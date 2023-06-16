Oracle cuts hundreds of jobs in its health unit

Oracle cuts hundreds of jobs, rescinds job offers in its health unit

The layoffs follow thousands of cuts in corporate America as companies wrestle with elevated levels of inflation and rising interest rates.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 16 2023, 05:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2023, 05:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Software firm Oracle on Thursday laid off hundreds of employees, rescinded job offers and cut back open positions within its health unit, the Insider reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.

Oracle's health unit includes electronic medical records firm Cerner, which it acquired for $28.3 billion last year.

The laid-off employees will receive severance pay equal to four weeks, plus one additional week for every year of service and a payout of vacation days, the report said.

Oracle did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Business News
Oracle
layoffs

