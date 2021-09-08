Mahindra responds to Musk on problems in car production

‘Our way of life’: Anand Mahindra responds to Elon Musk on difficulty in car production

Musk reacted to a British tech company Dyson's failed attempt at building an electric car

DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 08 2021, 11:51 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2021, 14:07 ist
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra and Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk. Credit: PTI/AFP File Photos

Reacting to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's statement that motor vehicle production is hard but generating a positive cash flow is even harder, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said his company has been doing that for decades now.

"Still sweating & slaving away at it. It’s our way of life..." Mahindra tweeted.

Musk, the CEO of the world's most valuable automaker by market capitalisation on Monday reacted to a British tech company Dyson's failed attempt at building an electric car.

"Large incumbent carmakers sell their cars at low to zero true margin," Musk said.

As demand for the Indian automaker's passenger vehicles and tractors improved, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd reported a profit for the first quarter on Friday.

The Anand Mahindra-owned company said it sold 85,858 vehicles during the first quarter, registering a growth of 190 per cent, while its tractor sales jumped 52 per cent from a year ago when the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic triggered a nationwide lockdown.

(With PTI inputs)

