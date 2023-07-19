Over 3 crore ITRs filed so far: Tax department

Over 3 crore ITRs for income earned in 2022-23 fiscal have been filed so far, out of which 91 per cent have been verified electronically, the income tax department said on Wednesday.
Also Read | File ITR at earliest as govt not contemplating extension of July 31 deadline: Revenue secretary
"Out of the 3.06 crore ITRs filed till 18th July, 2023, 2.81 crore ITRs have been e-verified i.e. more than 91 per cent ITRs filed have been e-verified! Out of the e-verified ITRs, more than 1.50 crore ITRs have already been processed," the I-T department tweeted.
Grateful to our taxpayers & tax professionals for having helped us reach the milestone of 3 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs), 7 days early this year, compared to the preceding year!
Over 3 crore ITRs for AY 2023-24 have already been filed till 18th of July this year as compared… pic.twitter.com/jcGyirW2wa
— Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) July 19, 2023
The 3 crore-milestone in income tax return (ITR) filing has been reached 7 days earlier this year.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
IFFM to celebrate 25 years of Karan Johar's cinema
Cops search suburban Vegas home regarding Tupac murder
Nolan terms Tarantino's decision to retire 'purist'
The curse stalking women’s football
Crocodiles enter residential areas in Haridwar
Gigi Hadid arrested for possessing marijuana
‘Barbie’ vs ‘Oppenheimer': Who's the real winner?
Australian man, his dog rescued after months at sea
How Mandela went from hero to scapegoat in South Africa
Learning for the future: Adapt pedagogies to age of AI