Over 3 crore ITRs filed so far: Tax department

The 3 crore-milestone in ITR filing has been reached 7 days earlier this year.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 19 2023, 16:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2023, 16:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Over 3 crore ITRs for income earned in 2022-23 fiscal have been filed so far, out of which 91 per cent have been verified electronically, the income tax department said on Wednesday.

Also Read | File ITR at earliest as govt not contemplating extension of July 31 deadline: Revenue secretary

"Out of the 3.06 crore ITRs filed till 18th July, 2023, 2.81 crore ITRs have been e-verified i.e. more than 91 per cent ITRs filed have been e-verified! Out of the e-verified ITRs, more than 1.50 crore ITRs have already been processed," the I-T department tweeted.

The 3 crore-milestone in income tax return (ITR) filing has been reached 7 days earlier this year.

ITR
Income Tax
Business News
India News

